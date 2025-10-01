PPG to Showcase Coatings and Total EV System Solutions in Detroit

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG recently announced it will highlight its total system solutions for electric vehicle (EV) battery packs at The Battery Show North America, scheduled from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9 in Detroit’s Huntington Place convention center. Visitors can witness the number of PPG’s total system solutions that are advancing innovation, performance, thermal runaway mitigation, and manufacturing efficiency enabled by automated application processes.

PPG Industries, which is among the most prominent players in the chemical space, along with Dow Inc. DOW, Eastman Chemical Company EMN and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD, will bring to light its advanced coating systems, with top-notch quality, seamless integration and full-service support.

Its core technologies, such as pretreatment and e-coat for corrosion protection, along with specialized solutions for thermal management, dielectric isolation, and battery fire protection (BFP), will also be showcased, highlighting platforms such as PPG CORATHERM TCA-4000 and PPG CORABOND SA 6000 coatings that are designed with customizable debonding to support battery recycling.

PPG RAYCRON Dielectric UV, PPG ENVIROCRON Dielectric Powder coatings, Envirocron PCM 50120 flame-retardant powder, and PPG CORAGUARD SE 5300 anti-blast fire protection coating will also be displayed to represent the latest safety and protection technologies for EV battery packs. PPG will also present its dielectric repair solution for rapid defect correction and a mica-free BFP coating that combines thermal shielding and blast resistance with efficient application.

PPG, on its second-quarter call, maintained its full-year 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $7.75 to $8.05. This outlook is backed by continued share gains and internal improvement initiatives, while factoring in current global economic conditions, currency exchange rates and varied demand trends across its regions and business segments.

Another industry leader, Dow, noted that its strategic initiatives help the company navigate the evolving challenges within the industry. However, the emergence of new market entrants exporting at anti-competitive prices is creating signs of oversupply, highlighting the need for broader industry collaboration and further regulatory intervention to re-establish fair market conditions.

Eastman Chemical noted that it is facing a challenging global macroeconomic environment as it enters the second half. Customers are increasingly cautious due to a changing tariff environment and soft demand. The company expects to gain from the ramp-up of cost-reduction initiatives and higher revenues from its Kingsport methanolysis facility. EMN expects third-quarter adjusted earnings to be roughly $1.25 per share. It also expects to generate an operating cash flow of around $1 billion for the full year.

Another prominent player in the chemical industry, Air Products, expects to benefit from near-term projects and increased operational focus in 2025. Its solid balance sheet and portfolio will support capital allocation priorities. The company has updated its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2025 to a range of $11.90 to $12.10. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, adjusted EPS is projected to be between $3.27 and $3.47. Additionally, capital expenditures for the full fiscal year are expected to be around $5 billion.

