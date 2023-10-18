PPG Sells Traffic Solutions Business in Australia, New Zealand

PPG Industries Inc. PPG has announced the sale of its Traffic Solutions business in Australia and New Zealand to Geveko Markings, a Swedish pavement markings company. The agreement's financial terms were not disclosed.



PPG is a major manufacturer and supplier of a wide range of traffic safety product solutions under the ENNIS-FLINT by PPG brand. Following the December 2020 acquisition of Ennis-Flint, PPG launched the Traffic Solutions business in January 2021.



A production, quality control and R&D facility in Ingleburn, Australia; a production facility in Dandendong, Australia; sales offices in Sydney and Auckland, New Zealand; and warehouses in Brisbane, Perth, and Auckland, New Zealand are all included in the transaction.



Shares of PPG have gained 14.7% over the past year compared with a 14.8% rise of its industry.



The company, on its second-quarter call, said that it expects adjusted EPS for the third quarter in the range of $1.85-$1.95. For the full year, the company raised its adjusted EPS projection to the band of $7.28-$7.48. These projections consider various factors such as current global economic activity, soft global industrial production, continued economic uncertainty associated with geopolitical issues in Europe and higher interest rates in most developed countries.



The company expects performance coatings demand in Europe to stabilize at lower levels than the pre-conflict period in Ukraine while raw material and transportation normalize closer to pre-pandemic levels.



For Industrial coatings, PPG anticipates a low single-digit percentage decline in organic sales due to lower global industrial production, except for modest growth in China. Other industrial end-use markets are expected to be soft. However, selling price increases are expected to continue.

