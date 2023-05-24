PPG Sees Growth In Profit, Sales

(RTTNews) - Specialty chemicals company PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Wednesday said it expects organic sales to grow 2% to 4% for the full year. Further, the company sees it adjusted EPS to increase 8% to 12% through 2026.

PPG also shared its 2030 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals including 50% of sales from sustainably advantaged products, 50% reduction in scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions, and 30% reduction in scope 3 GHG emissions as compared to 2019.

"Going forward, we will intentionally invest in focused growth opportunities that enhance our customers' productivity and sustainability, elevate our customer relationships and expand PPG's technology leadership positions in the coatings industry. We will continue our heritage of cost management, consistent cash generation and focus on returning cash to shareholders, including through increased annual dividends," said PPG president and chief executive officer, Tim Knavish.

