PPG Secures REDCert2 Certification for Two European Plants

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG has received the REDCert2 certification for its Architectural Coatings manufacturing sites in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Soborg, Denmark, testifying to its sustainable manufacturing inputs in Europe.The REDCert2 certification uses the mass balance approach to verify the use of sustainable raw materials by tracking the sustainability value of certified inputs. For PPG, the certification reinforces responsible sourcing and its commitment to high-performance solutions that are sustainably advantaged.

The certification aligns with the PPG’s broader strategy of integrating sustainability and productivity in its operations. It enables PPG to deliver high performance while supporting customers’ environmental goals.

The certified Amsterdam and Søborg sites are key production hubs for PPG’s European Architectural Coatings business. They manufacture paints and stains for several brands, including SIGMA COATINGS, HISTOR, DYRUP, GORI and BONDEX. PPG continues to invest in these facilities to improve operational efficiency and advance sustainable manufacturing.

The certification strengthens its ability to support customers seeking to reduce scope 3 emissions and align themselves with sustainability reporting standards. The enhancement of credibility will help customers swiftly respond to demands for environmentally responsible solutions across Europe.

PPG shares have lost 12.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 2.3% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

