PPG Receives All Necessary Regulatory Approvals For Tikkurila Acquisition - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) announced Friday that it has received regulatory approval from the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia for the completion of its tender offer for all of the shares of Finland-based Tikkurila.

With this approval, PPG has received all required regulatory approvals for completion of the tender offer and has announced that the tender offer will expire on June 4, 2021. PPG expects to complete the tender offer and close the transaction on or about June 10, 2021.

The completion of the tender offer remains subject to the valid tender of shares representing, together with shares otherwise held by PPG and its subsidiaries, more than 66.7% of the outstanding shares of Tikkurila, and additional customary conditions to completion. PPG expects that all conditions to the completion of the tender offer will be fulfilled at the tender offer expiration date of June 4, 2021.

