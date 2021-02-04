PPG raises offer for Tikkurila to 34 euros, tops Akzo bid

Contributor
Tarmo Virki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Finnish paints maker Tikkurila said on Thursday Pittsburgh-based PPG has raised its all-shares offer for the company to 34.00 euros per share, topping a rival bid from Akzo Nobel.

By Tarmo Virki

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Finnish paints maker Tikkurila TIK1V.HE said on Thursday Pittsburgh-based PPG PPG.N has raised its all-shares offer for the company to 34.00 euros per share, topping a rival bid from Akzo Nobel AKZO.AS.

Tikkurila's board has unanimously decided to recommend that the shareholders accept the raised offer and shares in Tikkurila opened 3.9% higher at 34.30 euros.

Tikkurila said some major shareholders, holding 29.3% of its shares, have agreed to accept the offer if PPG gets regulatory approvals for the acquisition.

PPG has lowered its acceptance rate for the offer to 66.7% of shares from its original 90% target.

The battle for Tikkurila started in December with PPG's 25 euros per share offer, which it raised to 27.75 euros after rival Hempel approached Tikkurila.

Akzo Nobel last week made a binding offer of 31.25 euros per share, valuing Tikkurila at 1.4 billion euros.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; editing by Jason Neely)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PPG

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters