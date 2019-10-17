Markets
PPG

PPG Projects 2019 Adj. EPS Growth At Low-to-mid End Of Prior Guidance Range

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) said the company currently expects 2019 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $6.17 to $6.27. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $6.24. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

PPG said its updated guidance places 2019 adjusted earnings-per-share growth at the low-to-mid end of the company's prior 7% to 10% range, excluding currency translation impacts. PPG continues to target full-year sales growth of a low-single-digit percentage, excluding currency translation impacts.

Third quarter adjusted net income per share from continuing operations was $1.67 per share, growth of 15 percent compared to the prior year quarter. On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.61, for the quarter.

Third quarter net sales were approximately $3.83 billion, compared to $3.82 billion, prior year. Net sales in constant currencies were about 2 percent higher versus the previous year, driven by higher selling prices and acquisition-related sales. Aggregate sales volumes were down nearly 3 percent from prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PPG

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular