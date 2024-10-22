PPG price target lowered to $136 from $138 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on PPG (PPG) to $136 from $138 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings miss. The company is seeing headwinds in Auto/industrial weakness, though its Europe business faces easier comps, Mexico is strong, and PPG expects cost savings of $60M in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC also cuts its FY25 EPS view on PPG by 24c to $8.80.

