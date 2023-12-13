PPG Opens $17M Aerospace Application Support Center in France

PPG Industries Inc. PPG has opened a $17 million aerospace application support center (ASC) in Toulouse, France. The facility offers aerospace materials filling and packaging capabilities, including coatings and sealants for a wide range of aircraft, as well as technical support and a laboratory. ASC Toulouse's strategic location allows it to provide faster product deliveries to aerospace customers in southern Europe and North Africa.



This new facility is expected to significantly improve PPG's responsiveness and customer support capabilities, while also allowing the company's unique materials to be qualified earlier in the product development cycle.



The ASC includes a laboratory for developing aerospace materials, a color blending area for coatings and a spray booth for hands-on paint application training. It also has touch-up kit filling lines, a transparencies inspection cell, customized packaging for third-party products, chemical management resources and a customer service center.



Shares of PPG have gained 9.5% over the past year compared with a 10.4% rise of its industry.



PPG expects total organic sales to be up or down a low single-digit percent in the fourth quarter. The company's projected adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter is in the range of $1.44-$1.50. For the full year, the company raised its adjusted EPS projection to the band of $7.58-$7.64.

