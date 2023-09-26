PPG Names CEO Tim Knavish Chairman Of Board

(RTTNews) - PPG (PPG) Tuesday announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously elected PPG president and CEO Tim Knavish as Chairman of the company's Board of Directors, effective October 1, 2023.

Knavish succeeds Michael McGarry, who served as chairman and CEO from 2016 to 2022 and is retiring as executive chairman, also effective October 1, 2023.

"After a thoughtful and deliberative process, the board of directors agreed that appointing Tim as chair and CEO enhances the alignment between PPG management and the Board in implementing PPG's enterprise growth strategy. Tim has an intimate knowledge of the business, can quickly identify and implement strategic priorities, and has demonstrated the ability to serve as an effective bridge between the Board and management," added Grant.

Knavish joined PPG in 1987 at PPG's global headquarters in Pittsburgh and he has held roles of increasing responsibility during his 36 years with the company. Knavish has served in his current role as president and CEO since January 1, 2023 and previously served as chief operating officer beginning in March 2022.

