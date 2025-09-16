PPG Launches VELOCITY Refinish System Built for Durability

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG recently announced the launch of its PPG VELOCITY refinish system, which involves a complete series of solventborne products that are specifically developed to achieve durable performance and easy application for the fast-paced repair environment of the automotive refinish industry.

The new line offers more than 70 toners and five versatile clearcoats that are installed with undercoats in multiple gray shades. One of the products in this line, the PPG ONEVISIT clearcoat application, is designed to reduce booth cycle times and improve efficiency.

The PPG VELOCITY system is engineered to meet U.S. EPA National Rule volatile organic compounds (“VOC”) requirements. The company also offers other benefits such as color capability in the PPG DIGIMATCH spectrophotometer, which delivers precise finishes, straightforward mix ratios and flexible application methods, making it easy to use. Additionally, it provides durability and cost effectiveness.

The VELOCITY line, containing a line of advanced toners, undercoats and clearcoats to meet the needs of today’s busy body shops, is now set to deliver reliable results at a great value, driving customer satisfaction. It underlines PPG’s commitment to advancing solutions that help collision centers work faster and more profitably.

PPG’s shares have lost 11.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s 3.1% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company, on the second-quarterearnings call maintained its full-year 2025 adjusted EPS guidance of $7.75 to $8.05. This outlook is backed by continued share gains and internal improvement initiatives, while factoring in current global economic conditions, currency exchange rates and varied demand trends across its regions and business segments.

PPG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are The Mosaic Company MOS, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM. While MOS and CRS sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOS’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.17 per share, indicating a rise of 60.10% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in one of the trailing four quarters while missing it in the rest. Its shares have gained 37.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $9.51 per share, indicating a 27.14% year-over-year increase.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.38%. CRS’shares have surged 71.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current-year earnings is pegged at 11 cents per share. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 141.67%. ASM’s shares have jumped 351% in the past year.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Mosaic Company (MOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.