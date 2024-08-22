PPG Launches SOI Coating for Oil & Gas, Infrastructure Industries

PPG Industries Inc. PPG has announced the availability of PPG PITT-THERM 909 spray-on insulation (SOI) coating. This silicone-based coating is intended for use in high-temperature environments in the oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical and other critical infrastructure industries, where it improves safety, asset protection and operating efficiency compared with conventional thermal insulating materials.



Traditional waterborne acrylic or epoxy-based SOI coatings cannot be used on equipment operating beyond 350°F (177°C). The silicone-based PPG Pitt-Therm 909 coating is much more temperature resistant. Thermal testing shows that it can withstand continuous and cyclic temperatures as high as 500°F, G, and by reducing heat transfer, external surfaces can be touched at up to 310°F, significantly lowering the risk of burns.

Benefits of PPG PITT-THERM 909

Application testing of the PPG Pitt-Therm 909 coating has also revealed that fewer coats are required than with typical SOI coatings, providing clients with operational efficiency benefits. It can be applied in thicknesses of up to 250 mils (6.35 mm) per coat, and depending on the exact application requirements, only one or two coatings are required, significantly reducing the time and expense of insulation. Despite the lower number of layers, it may reach a total coating thickness of up to 500 mils and cure periods that are comparable to competitive products. Application to both hot and cold substrates is also possible, allowing assets to stay active during the process — a substantial benefit over conventional approaches that necessitate operational shutdowns.



PPG Pitt-Therm 909 coating also tackles major issues with conventional mechanical insulation systems, including moisture absorption and corrosion under insulation (CUI). In intensive testing, the water-repellent PPG Pitt-Therm 909 proved remarkable corrosion resistance. The results reveal that it is the best solution for CUI prevention in terms of reduced maintenance costs, operational shutdowns and safety issues.



Shares of PPG have lost 9.4% over the past year compared with a 10.7% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company's projected adjusted EPS for the third quarter is in the range of $2.10-$2.20. For the full year, the company expects adjusted EPS in the range of $8.15-$8.30. These projections consider various factors such as current global economic activity, uneven global industrial production, reduced global automotive production, stabilizing demand in Europe, sustained growth in Mexico and India and low single-digit growth in China.

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



