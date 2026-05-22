PPG Launches Selemix 7-140 Topcoat for Heavy Industries for EMEA

PPG Industries PPG has launched the new PPG Selemix 7-140 2K acrylic high-solids topcoat, expanding its industrial coatings portfolio to address rising demand for durable, high-performance finishes across heavy industrial applications in the EMEA region.

The new topcoat is designed for agricultural equipment, construction machinery, commercial vehicles and industrial components exposed to harsh operating conditions. PPG said the topcoat delivers excellent resistance to humidity, UV exposure, chemicals, abrasion and salt spray while maintaining a smooth, high-gloss finish.

A key advantage of the Selemix 7-140 topcoat is its flexibility in application. The product is compatible with conventional spray guns, air-assisted airless systems and electrostatic spray equipment, helping manufacturers improve efficiency across different production environments. The coating also offers strong sag resistance for a more consistent finish on complex surfaces.

PPG noted that when the topcoat is used with Selemix epoxy and polyurethane primers, the system achieves up to C5M certification under ISO 12944-6, indicating a high level of corrosion protection in aggressive industrial and marine environments.

Per PPG, the launch highlights the company’s focus on providing coating solutions that combine durability, appearance and operational efficiency for industrial customers.

Shares of PPG are down 3.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 2.7% growth.

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PPG Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Nucor Corporation NUE, L.B. Foster Company FSTR and Albemarle Corporation ALB. NUE, FSTR and ALB sport a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NUE’s current-year earnings stands at $14.58 per share, implying a 89.1% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being 8.1%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSTR’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.74 per share, implying a 152.2% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed thrice, with the average surprise being 3.62%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s current-year earnings is pegged at $12.45 per share, indicating a 1,675.9% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 74.5%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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