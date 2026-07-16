PPG Launches Paint Visualization Tool for Aviation Sector

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG has launched the PPG Aeroview virtual aircraft painter, a web-based digital tool that enables business and general aviation customers to customize aircraft paint colors by helping visualize with precision and ease. The tool allows users to choose from a range of aircraft models and apply colors from PPG's library in real time.

Currently available for U.S. aerospace coatings products, the platform is designed to improve visibility and accessibility of PPG's aerospace coatings while reducing dependence on traditional physical color brochures. It offers 3D renderings that help designers, fleet managers, maintenance planners and aviation enthusiasts to select aircraft coatings with confidence.

According to PPG, the Aeroview virtual aircraft painter can help reduce design uncertainty, minimize costly repaint errors and speed up project approvals. Users can also save, share and archive designs for future reference or maintenance planning. The platform integrates with PPG LiveryLab Studio, which supports the livery design service.

PPG’s shares have lost 0.6% over the past year against the industry’s 3.9% growth.



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PPG’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Albemarle Corporation ALB.

While KRO and CRS sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, ALB carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KRO’s 2026 loss is pinned at 33 cents per share, indicating a 65.63% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed the rest. KROshares have gained 3.8% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $10.56 per share, indicating a rise of 41.18% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.95%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at $13.06 per share, indicating a 1,753% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing it in one, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have gained 64.7% over the past year.

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PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.