PPG Launches Next-Generation ENVIROCRON Powder Coating

PPG Industries PPG has launched a new powder-coating solution called ENVIROCRON Extreme Protection Edge Plus, a patent-pending, one-coat edge-protection technology designed for industrial applications.This innovative formulation delivers exceptional corrosion resistance and uniform film build on sharp edges, corners and hard-to-reach areas, traditionally the most vulnerable points in powder-coated metal surfaces.

This product addresses a key weakness of conventional powder coatings on sharp edges, corners and recesses: when the powder cures, it tends to retract or shrink away from those areas, leaving the substrate exposed and vulnerable to corrosion.ENVIROCRON Edge Plus is engineered to minimize that retraction/shrinkage, thereby delivering more complete coverage on challenging metal features without the need for edge rounding or blasting.

Beyond improved coverage, PPG emphasizes that this coating outperforms current one-coat and two-coat powder systems in tests, delivering superior corrosion resistance and reducing the orange peel texture often seen in high-edge parts.It is compatible with manual or automated application systems, and available in many standard and custom colors, including micas and metallics.

The launch of PPG ENVIROCRON Extreme Protection Edge Plus carries significant implications for industrial manufacturers and OEMs that rely on durable, corrosion-resistant coatings. Its one-coat, direct-to-substrate formulation allows users to eliminate multi-coat systems, streamlining operations while maintaining or exceeding current corrosion-resistance standards.

Furthermore, the coating’s ability to deliver smoother finishes with improved edge aesthetics positions it as a value-adding solution for sectors that demand high durability and visual quality, such as heavy-duty equipment,HVAC systems and electrical enclosures.For PPG, the introduction of this advanced edge-protection technology reinforces its leadership in the industrial coatings market, expanding its portfolio of high-performance solutions and strengthening its competitive advantage in providing cost-effective, premium powder coatings globally.

Shares of PPG are down 14.5% year to date against its industry’s rise of 1.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PPG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Element Solutions Inc. ESI, Contango ORE, Inc. CTGO and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASW). ESI carries a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) while CTGO and ASW sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESI’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.45 per share, indicating a 0.69% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 2.11%. ESI’s shares are up 2.3% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTGO’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at 67 cents per share, indicating a 119.20% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 3409.95%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASW’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 13 cents per share, indicating a rise of 13.33% from the year-ago level. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed one, with an average surprise of 141.67%.

