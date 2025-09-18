PPG Launches HI-GARD Non-Methanol Coating Complying With Regulations

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG has launched PPG HI-GARD Non-Methanol hard coating for 1.5 standard index ophthalmic lenses, providing lens manufacturers with a durable replacement for traditional methanol-based coatings.

The new formulation helps meet evolving regulations on methanol use with the same scratch-resistant protection as existing PPG Hi-Gard solutions. Removal of methanol eliminates toxic elements, ensuring compliance and workplace safety.

The new coating comes with a non-methanol replenishment solvent to work in coordination with the hard coating systems. The solvent also ensures optimal viscosity during the manufacturing process. PPG HI-GARD Non-Methanol’s compatibility with existing hard coating and replenishment systems enables seamless transition. The adaptability, combined with low color and tintable variants, supports a range of lens applications. Additionally, customers can streamline operations by reducing the personal protective equipment required when working with methanol-based coatings.

Building on more than 70 years of expertise in the optical sector, PPG now focuses on its commitment to sustainability and compliance while harnessing innovation. The company also plans to develop differentiated products in its non-methanol coating portfolio for other additional refractive indices, reinforcing its leadership in sustainable optical technologies. With restrictions on methanol getting stricter by the day, PPG is aligning itself with such compliance.

PPG’s shares have lost 14.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 4.6% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PPG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, The Mosaic Company MOS and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $9.51 per share, indicating a 27.14% year-over-year increase.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.38%. CRS’shares have surged 57.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOS’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.17 per share, indicating a rise of 60.10% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in one of the trailing four quarters while missing it in the rest. MOS’ shares have gained 31.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current-year earnings is pegged at 11 cents per share. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 141.67%. ASM’s shares have jumped 306.5% in the past year.

