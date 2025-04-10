PPG Joins Make it Zero to Cut Scope 3 Emissions in DIY Sector

PPG Industries Inc. PPG has become part of the Make it Zero initiative, a global effort led by the European DIY Retailers Association and the Global Home Improvement Network aimed at cutting scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions in the DIY home improvement space. By becoming a signatory to the initiative’s decarbonization goals, PPG’s Architectural Coatings division in Europe, Australia and New Zealand is strengthening its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.



PPG has joined a coalition of retailers and suppliers in the DIY home improvement sector to tackle the challenges of indirect emissions across the value chain. As a member of the initiative’s task force, PPG is helping to create standardized methods for tracking and measuring carbon emissions, promoting the exchange of best practices in reporting and driving forward efforts to reduce scope 3 emissions.



The company recognizes its shared responsibility in reducing the industry's carbon footprint and is dedicated to collaborating with customers and suppliers to reach these objectives. By cutting its scope 3 emissions and participating in the task force, the company is advancing its customers’ sustainability goals, driving the transition to a lower-carbon range of paints and coatings, and strengthening its customer relationships.



PPG Industries shares have lost 25.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 7.1% over the same period.



PPG expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for 2025 to be between $7.75 and $8.05, suggesting a 7% increase at the midpoint, excluding the impact of foreign currency translation and a higher tax rate. The outlook is based on current global economic activity and foreign exchange rates, continued lackluster global industrial production and mixed demand throughout the geographies in which PPG operates.



PPG anticipates that annual EPS growth will be concentrated in the second half of 2025, as global industrial demand softened and the U.S. dollar gained in the second half of 2024. Moreover, the company plans to deliver more than $100 million in annualized share gains in its Industrial Coatings segment beginning in the second half of this year.

PPG’s Rank & Key Picks

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR and ArcelorMittal S.A. MT



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. The company's shares have soared 126.4% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Idaho Strategic Resources’ current-year earnings is pegged at 78 cents. IDR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once, with an average earnings surprise of 77.5%. The company's shares have rallied 80.4% in the past year.



ArcelorMittal, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing once. In this time frame, it delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 4.1%, on average.





