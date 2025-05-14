PPG Invests $380M for New Aerospace Coatings Manufacturing Plant

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG recently confirmed that it will invest $380 million in the construction of a new aerospace coatings and sealants manufacturing facility in Shelby, NC. It is scheduled to begin in October 2025 and expected to be completed in the first half of 2027.

In the facility, more than 110 people are expected to be employed to meet the growing demands of the aerospace industry by producing the full line of PPG’s aerospace coatings and sealants. The additional capacity from this 198,000-square-foot facility, along with nearby transport links, is expected to improve supply-chain management and operational efficiency.

The company has also kept in mind its environmental implications. Hence, the facility will incorporate advanced manufacturing technologies and practices aimed at reducing environmental impact while maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety.

PPG’s investment in expanding manufacturing footprint and commitment to providing high-quality products by modernizing and digitizing facilities demonstrate the significant demand growth it is experiencing.

PPG stock has lost 16.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 1.4% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PPG’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Akzo Nobel N.V. AKZOY, Newmont Corporation NEM and Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR. While AKZOY sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), NEM and IDR currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share, implying a 17.14% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the rest.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEM’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.92 per share, indicating a 12.64% year-over-year rise. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed it in one, with the average surprise being 32.41%. NEM’s shares have gained 16% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDR’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, indicating a rise of 16.4% from year-ago levels. IDR’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing in the rest, with the average surprise being roughly 21.70%.





Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akzo Nobel NV (AKZOY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.