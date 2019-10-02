PPG Industries to Showcase Products at the Big Shed Show

PPG Industries Inc. PPG recently announced that it will highlight its full range of coatings for shed builders at the 2019 Big Shed Show, which will be held at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Cincinnati on Oct 3, 2019.



The company is expected to feature a mini-shed coating with a different color of PPG Aquacron 200 waterborne acrylic polyurethane on four sidewalls. The colors — Chestnut, Mahogany, Scarlet Red and Driftwood — are very popular with shed builders.



Notably, PPG Aquacron 200 coatings provides high-performance alternative to value-priced standard acrylic-enamel products. They are remarkably hard, UV-resistant and fast drying. Moreover, the coatings adhere to the performance specifications from the Window and Door Manufacturers Association (WDMA) and the American Architectural Manufacturers Association (AAMA).



The company will also showcase its shed and barn touch-up kits at the event. The kits improve the company’s broader service capabilities. This includes local stocking, delivery and service, color consulting as well as on-site application training.



PPG Industries, which is among the prominent players in the chemical space along with Eastman Chemical Company EMN, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD and Celanese Corporation CE, expects industry demand for several of its businesses to remain sluggish in the third quarter.



The company is focused on recovering operating margins and expects the momentum to continue as it works with customers as well as suppliers to mitigate the impact of raw material cost inflation.



PPG Industries expects third-quarter 2019 earnings in the range of $1.57-$1.67 per share. It also reaffirmed 2019 adjusted earnings per share growth in the band of 7-10% and envisions sales growth of a low-single-digit percentage for full year, both excluding currency translation impacts.



The company continues to consistently manage costs amid a challenging business environment. It delivered around $20 million of cost savings in the second quarter. PPG Industries is also committed to cash deployment to boost shareholders’ value over the long term.



