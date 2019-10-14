PPG Industries to Launch Mineral Series Color Line at METALCON

PPG Industries Inc. PPG recently announced that it will unveil its latest color series for PPG DURANA MXL and PPG DURABRIT metal coatings at METALCON 2019. The company is one of the two premier sponsors for the event, that is slated to be held in Pittsburgh, PA, from Oct 16 through Oct 18.

The company will exhibit its new Mineral Series color line that offers fresh design options for architects. These designs will blend into urban landscapes seamlessly, with semi-transparent earth tones, which have a muted glow on exposure to sunlight. Per PPG, development of the Mineral Series will provide architects and designers a new palette and enable them to transform the future prospects of building design. Also, the new colors will provide on-trend visual appeal without compromising durability or corrosion performance.

PPG will also display its PPG DURASTAR and PPG DURAFORM coatings at the show, both engineered to meet American Architectural Manufacturers Association (AAMA) 2604 specifications for light metal construction.

PPG is also set to sponsor the "Finding Strength in Teamwork & Diversity" keynote address by former PITTSBURGH PENGUINS and NHL legend Bryan Trottier on Oct 16. Trottier will share his thoughts on the importance of leadership, the uniqueness and strength of teams, and the benefits of diverse thinking, perspectives and experience in an organization, apart from sharing his personal and professional journey.

The company is focused on recovering its operating margins. PPG expects the momentum to continue as it has been working with customers and suppliers to mitigate the negative impact of raw-material cost inflation.

The company continues to manage costs amid challenging business environment. It delivered around $20 million of cost savings in the second quarter. The company is also committed to cash deployment in order to boost shareholders’ value over the long term.

