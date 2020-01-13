PPG Industries to Introduce Battery Solutions in AABC Europe

PPG Industries Inc. PPG announced that it will showcase an array of marketplace-ready coatings during the Advanced Automotive Battery Conference (AABC) Europe.

Notably, AABC Europe, one of the world’s leading events for automotive battery technologies, will be held from Jan 12, 2020, to Jan 16, 2020, at RheinMain Congress Center in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Per management, PPG Industries’ participation in AABC Europe allows it to feature its solutions to improve the electric-vehicle battery performance, durability, safety and costs for customers.

At AABC Europe, the company’s booth will highlight a wide range of solutions for battery cell and pack applications such as thermal gap fillers, a N-Methylpyrrolidone (NMP) free cathode binder, pack sealants, and adhesives, dielectric and intumescent coatings.

PPG Industries will also unveil PPG Coratherm thermal gap filler, its latest innovation in battery thermal management, during a technical presentation. Notably, PPG Coratherm is a cost-effective and marketplace-ready thermal management solution that offers excellent performance and low density. It is available in 1K and 2K shapes, and can be customized to the specific needs of each original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Additionally, the development and validation of PPG Coratherm thermal gap filler will be discussed by Calum Munro, PPG senior scientist, research and technology, automotive OEM coatings.

Moreover, PPG Industries will highlight the development of a cost-effective cathode binder that is expected to reduce the use of the solvent NMP. The marketplace-ready binder helps streamline processes of formulation and application, reduces mixing times by up to 90%, and leads to longer battery cycle life.

PPG Industries is allowing electric-vehicle OEMs, and battery and component manufacturers to accelerate the development of energy storage solutions for automotive and commercial vehicles. Notably, the company’s expertise on broad-based materials covers nearly every aspect of designing and construction of lithium-ion batteries, helping improve energy density, prolong service life, increase manufacturing throughput, enhance safety and reduce cost per kilowatt-hour.

Shares of PPG Industries have gained 25.6% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 22.9%.

The company anticipates the fourth quarter to witness soft global economic growth. It expects the same to impact several end-use markets.

For full-year 2019, it anticipates adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $6.17-$6.27. This takes into consideration year-over-year growth projection at constant currencies of 15% at the mid-point for the fourth quarter.

Moreover, the adjusted EPS guidance lies at the low-to-mid end of the previously announced 7-10%, excluding the impact of currency translation.

PPG Industries anticipates sales growth in a low-single-digit percentage for the year, which excludes the impact of currency translation.

