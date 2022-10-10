Markets
PPG

PPG Industries Slides After Lowering Q3 Earnings Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) shares are declining more than 4 percent on Monday morning trade after updating third-quarter adjusted earnings, below its previous forecast.

The company now expects adjusted earnings, 5 to 7 percent at the low end of its previous outlook of $1.75-$2.00. Analysts are looking for earnings of $.183 per share.

Currently, shares are at $109.62, down 4.15 percent from the previous close of $114.37 on a volume of 635,935.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PPG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular