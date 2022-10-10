PPG Industries Slides After Lowering Q3 Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) shares are declining more than 4 percent on Monday morning trade after updating third-quarter adjusted earnings, below its previous forecast.

The company now expects adjusted earnings, 5 to 7 percent at the low end of its previous outlook of $1.75-$2.00. Analysts are looking for earnings of $.183 per share.

Currently, shares are at $109.62, down 4.15 percent from the previous close of $114.37 on a volume of 635,935.

