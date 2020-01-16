PPG Industries Sees FY Adj. EPS Growth Of 4% - 9%

(RTTNews) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) said it projects adjusted earnings per share growth of 4% to 9%, excluding currency translation impacts; and sales growth of 1 to 3 percent in constant currencies, including recently announced acquisitions, for full-year 2020.

The company expects first quarter earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $1.32 to $1.42. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.53 per share for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

