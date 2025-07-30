PPG Industries' Q2 Earnings Meet, Revenues Surpass Estimates

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG reported a second-quarter 2025 profit of $450 million or $1.98 per share, down from $493 million or $2.09 per share in the year-ago quarter.



In the second quarter, excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings per share decreased to $2.22 from $2.35 in the year-ago quarter, meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The company’s revenues were $4,195 million in the quarter, down 1% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,131.6 million.

PPG’s Segment Review

In the second quarter, the Global Architectural Coatings segment saw a 5% year-over-year decline in sales to $1,018 million. It topped our estimate of $1,002.6 million. The downside is caused by the divestiture of the company’s architectural coatings business in Russia and lower sales volumes. This was partly offset by higher selling prices.



The Performance Coatings segment saw a 7% year-over-year rise in sales to $1,512 million. It beat our estimate of $1,439.3 million. The segment achieved record quarterly revenues and earnings, owing to a 6% increase in organic sales, as well as increases in selling prices and volume.



For the Industrial Coatings segment, sales declined 5% year over year to $1,665 million. It topped our estimate of $1,632.2 million. The segment's net sales fell owing primarily to the divestiture of the silicas products business in late 2024.

PPG’s Financials

The company had $1,561 million in cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the quarter. Net debt was $5.7 billion, up $479 million from the prior-year quarter.

PPG’s Outlook

The company maintained its full-year 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $7.75 to $8.05. This outlook is backed by continued share gains and internal improvement initiatives, while factoring in current global economic conditions, currency exchange rates and varied demand trends across its regions and business segments.

PPG’s Price Performance

Shares of PPG have lost 11.6% over the past year compared with a 3.3% decline of its industry.



