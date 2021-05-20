PPG Industries (PPG) Wraps Up Worwag Buyout, Expands Portfolio

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG recently announced the completion of the acquisition of global manufacturer of coatings for industrial and automotive applications, Worwag.

Worwag’s operations are based in Germany, the United States, China, South Africa, Mexico, Spain, Switzerland and Poland, with headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany. It specializes in the development of sustainable liquid, powder and film coatings. Worwag was founded in 1918, and currently employs about 1,100 people worldwide.

PPG Industries stated that the acquisition of Worwag is an additional step in its strategic growth plan that will provide further value to customers and shareholders. Both, PPG Industries and Worwag, have a strong history of providing high-quality and sustainable solutions.

Worwag’s expertise in powder and liquid coatings for industrial and automotive applications complements PPG Industries’ business and will enable it to expand its product portfolio. The inclusion of Worwag boosts PPG Industries’ waterborne, direct-to-metal, liquid and powder coatings offerings and helps expand current customer distribution in key geographies.

PPG Industries is looking forward to develop an industry-leading automotive coatings portfolio and serve consumers in new ways, the company noted.

Shares of PPG Industries have rallied 85.5% in the past year compared with 68.8% rise of the industry.

PPG Industries, in its last earnings call, stated that it expects overall global coatings demand to continue to be broad-based in many of its end-use markets, including an eventual replenishment of many of its customers’ inventories.

The company also expects to achieve further sales growth and earnings accretion from its recent acquisitions. It expects sequential net sales to rise a low-teen percentage in the second quarter compared with the first quarter and in line with historical pre-pandemic sequential quarterly changes.

PPG Industries also expects structural cost savings from restructuring actions of roughly $30 million year over year in the second quarter. The company also sees adjusted earnings for the second quarter to be $2.15 -$2.2 per share.

PPG Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

PPG Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PPG Industries, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

PPG Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Dow Inc. DOW, Celanese Corporation CE and Cabot Corporation CBT.

Dow has a projected earnings growth rate of roughly 261.5% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged 91.4% in a year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Celanese has an expected earnings growth rate of around 68.3% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained 90.8% in the past year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Cabot has an expected earnings growth rate of around 126% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have gained 77.9% in the past year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dow Inc. (DOW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cabot Corporation (CBT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Celanese Corporation (CE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.