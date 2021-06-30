PPG Industries (PPG) Wraps Up Production Trials at Boeing Facility

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG recently declared the completion of two production trials of PPG Desothane HD CA9007 basecoat-clearcoat system on Boeing 767 freighter aircraft for FedEx at the Boeing paint facility in Everett, WA.

PPG Desothane HD CA9007 basecoat applies easily in one box-coat application and offers quick drying, better hide, color as well as aesthetic appearance. The mix of PPG Desothane HD CA9007 basecoat and clearcoat provides superior weathering, chemical and stain resistance as well as buffability, while achieving a high-gloss final surface finish.

PPG Desothane HD CA9007 meets the performance prerequisites of the BMS 10-72 specification for Exterior Decorative Paint System, which was required earlier to start production trials at Boeing. Moreover, it is approved to the AMS3095 aftermarket specification.

The basecoat-clearcoat system facilitates in the reduction of aircraft paint cycle times and features fast cure times, which improve productivity in customer operations for original equipment manufacturers and airline customers. It also provides higher durability and performance, resulting in fewer repaint cycles and extending the life of customer assets.

Shares of PPG Industries have rallied 58.5% in the past year compared with 50.3% rise of the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PPG Industries, in its last earnings call, stated that it expects overall global coatings demand to continue to be broad based in many of its end-use markets, including an eventual replenishment of many of its customers’ inventories.

The company expects to achieve further sales growth and earnings accretion from its recent acquisitions. It expects sequential net sales growth in a low-teen percentage in the second quarter and in line with historical pre-pandemic sequential quarterly changes.

PPG Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

PPG Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PPG Industries, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

PPG Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Nucor Corporation NUE, Olin Corporation OLN and Cabot Corporation CBT.

Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of around 344.9% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged 134.4% in a year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Olin has an expected earnings growth rate of around 506.7% for the current year. The company’s shares have skyrocketed 321.3% in the past year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Cabot has an expected earnings growth rate of around 137.5% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have surged 54.3% in the past year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.