PPG Industries (PPG) Up 22% in 3 Months: What's Driving It?

PPG Industries Inc.’s PPG shares have popped 21.6% over the past three months. The company has also outperformed its industry’s rise of 12.6% to over the same time frame.



PPG Industries, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, has a market cap of roughly $33.8 billion and average volume of shares traded in the last three months is around 1,307.5K. The company has an expected long-term earnings per share growth rate of 5.2%.





Let’s delve deeper into the factors behind the stock’s price appreciation.

What’s Favoring the Stock?

Better-than-expected earnings performance in the third quarter has contributed to the gain in PPG Industries’ shares. The company’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.93 for the third quarter beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92. Net sales of $3,685 million also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,608.7 million. The company benefited from its cost-management actions, contributions of acquisitions and higher selling prices in the quarter.



Earnings estimate revisions also have the greatest impact on stock prices. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPG Industries for the current year has increased 4.6%. The consensus estimate for 2021 has also been revised 4.2% upward over the same time frame.



PPG Industries is actively managing costs amid a challenging environment due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the third quarter, it delivered more than $35 million of incremental structural savings from business restructuring programs and around $90 million of cost savings from various interim initiatives. The company expects to achieve restructuring savings of $30-$35 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.



PPG Industries is also taking steps to grow business inorganically through strategic acquisitions. The acquisition of specialty materials maker, Dexmet Corporation, has allowed the company to add value to its customers by enhancing product offerings as well as expanding R&D capabilities. The purchase of Industria Chimica Reggiana also complements the company’s current product offerings for the automotive refinish and light industrial coatings industries. Earlier this year, the company also closed the acquisition of Alpha Coating Technologies. Acquisitions are expected to contribute to the company’s top line this year.



Moreover, the company remains committed to boost returns to shareholders leveraging strong cash flows. In July 2020, it raised its quarterly dividend by 6% to 54 cents per share. Notably, PPG Industries has raised its annual dividend payout for 49th straight year. It also generated more than $800 million of cash from operations during the third quarter.

PPG Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

PPG Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PPG Industries, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Other top-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD and Pretium Resources Inc. PVG.



Agnico Eagle has a projected earnings growth rate of 103.1% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained around 19% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Barrick Gold has an expected earnings growth rate of 115.7% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged around 52% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.



Pretium Resources has an expected earnings growth rate of 25.5% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained around 26% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pretium Resources, Inc. (PVG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.