PPG Industries (PPG) Up 15% in 3 Months: What's Driving It?

PPG Industries Inc’s PPG shares have gained 14.5% in the past three months. The company has also outperformed the industry’s rise of 13.5 % over the same time frame.

PPG Industries, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, has a market cap of roughly $34.1 billion and average volume of shares traded in the last three months is around 1,210.9K. The company has expected long-term earnings per share growth rate of 6.8%.

Let’s take a look into the factors behind the stock’s price appreciation.

What’s Aiding PPG?

PPG Industries is benefiting from its restructuring initiatives, cost-management actions and efforts to grow its business inorganically. These measures have helped the company to deliver forecast-topping results in the third quarter.

The company is actively managing costs amid a challenging environment due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the third quarter, it delivered more than $35 million of incremental structural savings from business restructuring programs and around $90 million of cost savings from various interim initiatives. PPG Industries expects to achieve restructuring savings of $30-$35 million in the fourth quarter.

Moreover, PPG Industries is undertaking steps to grow business through strategic acquisitions. The acquisition of specialty materials maker, Dexmet Corporation, has enabled the company to add value to its customers by enhancing product offerings as well as expanding R&D capabilities. The purchase of Industria Chimica Reggiana also complements the company’s current product offerings for the automotive refinish and light industrial coatings industries. Earlier this year, the company also closed the acquisition of Alpha Coating Technologies.

The company also recently acquired Ennis-Flint, a global manufacturer of coatings. This acquisition helps PPG Industries expand its product portfolio and broaden opportunities in rapidly developing and high-growth mobility technology solutions.

The company is also committed toward boosting returns to shareholders leveraging strong cash flows. In July 2020, it raised its quarterly dividend by 6% to 54 cents per share. Notably, PPG Industries raised its annual dividend payout for 49th straight year. It also generated more than $800 million of cash from operations during the third quarter.

Earnings estimates for PPG Industries have also gone up in the past three months. The consensus estimate for 2021 has been revised 13.6% upward over the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions instill investors’ confidence in the stock.

PPG Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

PPG Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PPG Industries, Inc. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Fortescue Metals Group Limited FSUGY, BHP Group BHP and Impala Platinum Holdings Limited IMPUY.

Fortescue has a projected earnings growth rate of 53.6% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have surged 140.8% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BHP has an expected earnings growth rate of 43.3% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have gained around 20% in the past year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

Impala has an expected earnings growth rate of 131.7% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have surged around 36% in the past year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG): Free Stock Analysis Report



BHP Group Limited (BHP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMPUY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (FSUGY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.