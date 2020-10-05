PPG Industries (PPG) Unveils Line of Flooring Coatings Systems

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG has introduced PPG Flooring coatings — a comprehensive line of coating systems including base coats, prime coats and topcoats. It can also be tailored to provide optimum performance depending on specific work environments. Users may also choose from four flooring coating systems (wear resistant, general purpose, urethane cement and chemical resistant) that are available with additional options.

The company’s flooring coating systems are geared for low volatile organic compounds, easy installation and durability. In industrial environments, floors pose certain challenges like moisture issues or quick return-to-service requirements. PPG Industries offers a moisture mitigating primer and polyaspartic coatings, which work seamlessly with the its flooring coating systems. Per the company, various decorative flake options are also available to add color and hide concrete imperfections.

Shares of PPG Industries have gained 6.5% in the past year compared with 4.6% rise of the industry.

In August, PPG Industries provided an update on July sales and raised its third-quarter views. It stated that net sales for July surpassed its expectations, reflecting a continuation of the strong demand recovery experienced in June.

Factoring in the stronger sales performance in July, PPG Industries projects sales volumes for the third quarter to decline 6-11% year over year, excluding foreign currency translation. Previously, the company expected year-over-year decline of 8-15%.

