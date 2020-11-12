PPG Industries (PPG) Unveils Enhanced Teslin EMI/RF Shielding

PPG Industries Inc. PPG recently introduced new customization options for its Teslin EMI/RF (electromagnetic interference/radio-frequency) shielding material. It offers improved RF-shielding performance for electronic passports and other electronic security documents.

PPG Teslin EMI/RF shielding material is printed with the company’s proprietary conductive inks. It will be now possible to customize with higher-performing inks and more sophisticated shield pattern designs for specific end-user requirements. Per the company, these new options will improve the substrate’s RF signal blocking. It will also boost the detuning performance over greater distances and enable the e-passports fabrication with the material to shield private data more effectively.

At present, more than 75 nations are employing PPG Teslin substrate to secure and protect embedded electronics in passport covers. It offers tamper-evidence capability, durability and cushioning. Further, PPG Teslin EMI/RF shielding material now provides enhanced RF shielding at ISO/IEC 14443 field strengths. It also offers the potential to lower manufacturing costs.

PPG Teslin EMI/RF shielding material is ideal for a variety of products including circuit boards, electronic toll pass containers, credit card pouches and consumer electronics devices.

Shares of the company have gained 9.5% in the past year compared with 5.2% growth of the industry.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

PPG Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, New Gold Inc. NGD and Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD. While Agnico Eagle sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), New Gold and Barrick carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Agnico Eagle has an expected earnings growth rate of 103.1% for 2020. Its shares have returned 23.5% in the past year.

New Gold has an expected earnings growth rate of 100% for 2020. The company’s shares have surged 113.9% in the past year.

Barrick has an expected earnings growth rate of 111.8% for 2020. The company’s shares have gained 54.9% in the past year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.