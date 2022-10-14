PPG Industries (PPG) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

PPG Industries Inc. PPG is set to release third-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Oct 19. The paint giant’s performance is expected to have been impacted by weak demand in Europe and China, raw material inflation and supply-chain disruptions. However, it is expected to have benefited from acquisitions, pricing actions and restructuring cost savings.



PPG Industries’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of around 10%, on average. The company reported an earnings surprise of around 3.4% in the last reported quarter.



Shares of the company have declined 30% in the past year compared with an 18.2% fall of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research





Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What do the Estimates Say?

PPG Industries expects its adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2022 to be 5-7% below the bottom end of its guidance range of $1.75-$2.00 that was earlier announced in July 2022.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPG Industries’ revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4,545 million, suggesting a year-over-year rise of around 4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the Industrial Coatings unit is currently pegged at $1,788 million, calling for an increase of around 10.8% year over year. The consensus mark for revenues in the Performance Coatings segment is pegged at $2,805 million, indicating a roughly 1.7% year-over-year rise.

Factors at Play

PPG Industries is expected to have faced sustained headwinds from raw material and logistics cost inflation in the third quarter. The company expects raw material cost inflation of mid-teen-percentage in the third quarter on a year-over-year basis. It also expects elevated logistics costs and energy costs in the quarter. The company’s third-quarter performance is expected to have been affected by tightened supply-related disruptions, which are expected to have continued in the quarter. PPG Industries also likely to have faced headwinds from unfavorable currency translation, stemming from a strong appreciation of the U.S. dollar versus many foreign currencies.



PPG Industries’ third-quarter sales are also likely to have been impacted by the weaker demand in Europe and China. The company recently said that its sales were impacted by the further weakening of demand in Europe in comparison with its forecast at the beginning of the third quarter. Demand recovery in China was also lower than expected on a sequential comparison basis due to the resumption of certain pandemic-related restrictions. The declines in sales volume were most pronounced in September.



However, the company’s third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from cost-cutting and restructuring measures. PPG Industries is executing significant restructuring actions, focusing on regions and end-use markets with the weakest business conditions. The company is also expected to have benefited from its efforts to raise selling prices.



The company is also undertaking measures to grow business inorganically through value-creating acquisitions. Contributions from the acquisitions are expected to get reflected in its September-quarter performance. Tikkurila, Worwag and Cetelon buyouts are likely to have contributed to third-quarter sales.

PPG Industries, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

PPG Industries, Inc. price-eps-surprise | PPG Industries, Inc. Quote

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PPG Industries this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for PPG Industries is 0.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the third quarter is currently pegged at $1.68. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: PPG Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider, as our model shows these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Albemarle Corporation ALB, scheduled to release earnings on Nov 2, has an Earnings ESP of +8.13% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s third-quarter earnings has been revised 9% upward in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s earnings for the quarter is pegged at $6.81.



Koppers Holdings Inc. KOP, expected to release earnings on Nov 3, has an Earnings ESP of +2.28% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Koppers’ third-quarter earnings has been revised 2.6% upward in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for KOP’s earnings for the quarter is currently pegged at $1.17.



FMC Corporation FMC, scheduled to release earnings on Nov 1, has an Earnings ESP of +0.30%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FMC's earnings for the third quarter is currently pegged at $1.11. FMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Albemarle Corporation (ALB): Free Stock Analysis Report



FMC Corporation (FMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.