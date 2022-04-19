PPG Industries (PPG) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

PPG Industries Inc. PPG is set to release first-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Apr 21. The paint giant’s performance will likely reflect the benefits of acquisitions, cost-cutting and restructuring actions. However, it is likely to have faced headwinds from raw material inflation and supply chain disruptions.

PPG Industries’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of around 5.5%, on average. The company reported an earnings surprise of around 5.9% in the last reported quarter.

Shares of the company have declined 25.1% in the past year compared with a 0.2% fall of the industry.



What do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPG Industries’ revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4,238 million, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 9.2%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the Industrial Coatings unit is currently pegged at $1,698 million, calling for an increase of around 8.7% year over year. The consensus mark for revenues in the Performance Coatings segment is pegged at $2,575 million, indicating about an 11% year-over-year rise.

Factors at Play

The company’s first-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from cost-cutting and restructuring measures. PPG Industries announced significant restructuring actions, focusing on regions and end-use markets with the weakest business conditions. The company is also expected to have benefited from its actions to raise selling prices.

The company is also undertaking measures to grow business inorganically through value-creating acquisitions. Contributions from the acquisitions are expected to get reflected in its March-quarter performance. PPG Industries expects Tikkurila, Worwag, Cetelon and Versaflex to contribute to first-quarter sales.

PPG Industries is expected to have faced headwinds from raw material and logistics cost inflation in the first quarter. The company expects raw material costs to be up around 25-30% year over year across its segments in the first quarter. It is also expected to have faced elevated logistics and labor costs in the quarter.

The company’s first-quarter performance is likely to have been affected by supply chain disruptions. This is expected to impact its ability to manufacture and deliver products. The company expects that the business will be soft in China in the first quarter due to severe operating restrictions recently imposed due to the pandemic and during the Winter Olympics. This along with the spread of the Omicron variant globally is expected to have dented the company’s results in the first quarter. The company sees total net sales volumes to be down a mid-single-digit percentage on a year-over-year basis in the first quarter.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PPG Industries this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for PPG Industries is 0.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $1.13. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: PPG Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

