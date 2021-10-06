PPG Industries (PPG) to Display Coil Coatings at MetalCon 2021

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG announced that it will showcase a range of its coil coatings for industrial, residential and commercial metal building products at MetalCon 2021. The event will be hosted between Oct 6 and Oct 8 at Tampa, FL.

At the event, the company will display its PPG Duranar, PPG Durastar, PPG Duraform and PPG Coraflon Ads coatings. PPG Industries’ representatives will provide in-depth information on these leading products along with the latest in color and special-effect finishes at MetalCon.

The session on “Coil Coatings and Disruptive Surfaces” will discuss the aesthetic benefits of coil coatings and the added protection as well as abrasion resistance it provides to substrates and structures.

The company stated that MetalCon is a must-attend event to showcase its innovations in metal coatings and how it can help the products stand apart.

MetalCon is the biggest international event in the metal construction industry. It is the only annual tradeshow and conference fully dedicated to the application of metal in industrial, institutional, light commercial and residential projects.

Shares of PPG Industries have gained 13.1% in the past year compared with a 15.4% rise of the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company expects sales volumes for the third quarter of 2021 to be $225-$275 million lower than its initial estimate. Increasing disruptions in commodity supplies, persistent reductions in customer production mainly due to shortages in semiconductor chips and logistics and transportation challenges in many regions including the United States, Europe, and China have dealt a blow to the company’s sales volumes.

Raw material inflation for the third quarter is higher by $60-$70 million from the previously-announced figures. Also, Hurricane Ida could inflict additional supply chain woes and the company is continuously monitoring the probable impacts.

PPG Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

PPG Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PPG Industries, Inc. Quote

PPG Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Nucor Corporation NUE, The Chemours Company CC and Methanex Corporation MEOH.

Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of around 537.4% for the current year. The company's shares have surged 102.8% in a year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Chemours has an expected earnings growth rate of around 86.4% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained 32.8% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Methanex has an expected earnings growth rate of around 409.3% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have surged 93.1% in the past year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

