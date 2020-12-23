PPG Industries (PPG) to Buy Tikkurila & Expand Portfolio

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG recently announced that it is set to acquire Tikkurila, a leading Nordic paint and coatings company. However, the news failed to make an impression on the market as there has been no major price change since the announcement on Dec18, 2020.

The transaction will be in all cash and per the terms, PPG Industries will issue a tender offer to acquire the issued and outstanding stocks of Tikkurila. The shareholders of Tikkurila will receive €25 ($30.48) in cash, for every stock of the acquired company that they own. The total value of this transaction is around €1.1 billion ($1.34 billion), including debt and cash assumptions. The deal is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Tikkurila buyout will expand PPG’s Industries’ portfolio and provide customers with a wider range of paint and coatings options. The company expects to incorporate Tikkurila’s high-quality, environment-friendly products with its renowned industrial coatings. The company will also benefit from Tikkurila’s presence in several northern and eastern European countries, where it has minimal footing.

Earlier this month, PPG Industries announced that it is set to acquire Ennis-Flint, a global manufacturer of coatings. Ennis-Flint has a broad portfolio of pavement marking products, including paint, thermoplastics and other advanced traffic technologies.

The deal, valued at roughly $1.15 billion, is expected to be completed within the next few months, subject to customary closing conditions. The acquisition will help the company expand its product portfolio and broaden opportunities in rapidly developing and high-growth mobility technology solutions.

Shares of PPG Industries have increased 8.3% in the past year compared with 9% rise of industry.

PPG Industries is actively managing costs amid a challenging environment due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company is expecting restructuring savings of $30-$35 million for the last quarter of 2020. Moreover, the company expects corporate expenses of $55-$60 million and net interest expenses of $28-$30 million for the fourth quarter. Sales volume for the quarter is also expected to be down low-to-mid-single digit percentage, differing by region and business.

