PPG Industries (PPG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, PPG Industries (PPG) reached $141.31, with a -0.84% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.54%.

Shares of the paint and coatings maker have appreciated by 1.14% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PPG Industries in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.89, marking a 3.85% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.43 billion, up 1.16% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.47 per share and revenue of $18.59 billion, indicating changes of +10.43% and +1.91%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PPG Industries. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, PPG Industries possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PPG Industries is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.82. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.89.

It is also worth noting that PPG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.4. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Chemical - Specialty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.