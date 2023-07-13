PPG Industries (PPG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

PPG Industries (PPG) closed at $151.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the paint and coatings maker had gained 7.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 3.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.18%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PPG Industries as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 20, 2023. On that day, PPG Industries is projected to report earnings of $2.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.23%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.9 billion, up 4.49% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.30 per share and revenue of $18.2 billion, which would represent changes of +20.66% and +3.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PPG Industries. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.74% higher. PPG Industries is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, PPG Industries is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.66, so we one might conclude that PPG Industries is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PPG has a PEG ratio of 1.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Specialty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.