PPG Industries (PPG) Six Flags Ink 5-Year Paint Supply Deal

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG recently announced a 5-year preferred paint supplier agreement with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. Six Flags is the world’s largest regional theme park company and biggest operator of water parks in North America.

Six Flags has its footprint over 27 locations spread across United States, Canada and Mexico with many world-class roller coasters and attractions. The paint products of PPG Industries offered through this deal will facilitate Six Flags to create brand consistency as well as protect its skyline attractions, coasters, offices and more.

Six Flags stated that it strives to provide the best overall experience for its millions of annual visitors through usage of products that are vibrant, durable and capable of withstanding diverse weather conditions and general wear and tear. PPG Industries has the industry-leading coatings expertise and trusted products to support that vision, the company noted.

Shares of PPG Industries have rallied 60.9% in the past year compared with 48% rise of the industry.

PPG Industries, in its last earnings call, stated that it expects overall global coatings demand to continue to be broad based in many of its end-use markets, including an eventual replenishment of many of its customers’ inventories.

The company expects to achieve further sales growth and earnings accretion from its recent acquisitions. It expects sequential net sales growth in a low-teen percentage in the second quarter and in line with historical pre-pandemic sequential quarterly changes.

PPG Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

