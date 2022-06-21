PPG Industries (PPG) Sells Eberle Design to Vance Street Capital

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG recently closed the divestiture of Eberle Design, Inc. (“EDI”) to Vance Street Capital. EDI is a leading producer of electronic control system components for managing traffic safety and detecting vehicles at intersections parking and access, rail and emergency vehicle applications.

The company has around 150 employees and operates from a single location in Phoenix, AZ. Vance Street will include EDI into its Intelligent Transportation Systems platform, consisting of Polara Enterprises and Carmanah Technologies.

PPG purchased EDI in Dec 2020, along with the Ennis-Flint business. Ennis-Flint, which remains the core of PPG’s Traffic Solutions business unit, is not affected by the sale of EDI.

In its last earnings call, the company stated that it sees overall underlying demand for its products to remain strong, including sustained recovery in certain end-use markets. It also expects further volume growth in automotive refinish and aerospace coatings businesses in the coming quarters.

PPG Industries projects earnings per share (EPS) between $1.44 and $1.74 for second-quarter 2022. Adjusted EPS is expected in the range of $1.60-$1.90, excluding amortization expenses of 14 cents and costs related to earlier approved and communicated business restructuring of 2 cents.

The company expects aggregate net sales volumes to be down a low-to-mid-single-digit percentage on a year-over-year basis in the second quarter.

