PPG Industries (PPG) Rolls Out Envirocron HeatSense Coating

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG announced the launch of PPG Envirocron HeatSense powder coating for heat-sensitive wood and wood-composite applications, like medium density fiberboard (MDF), hardwood, plywood and similar products.



The latest addition is engineered to create design freedom and offer multiple advantages in the office furniture space, such as sealed edges that improve moisture resistance and increase the life of products.



The Envirocron HeatSense coating is designed to complement the newest developments in low-temperature cure technology. It is prepared to overcome the restrictions that have earlier prevented powder coatings from being a feasible option for the wood-finish market. It encapsulates the substrate with a smooth, durable finish, providing a moisture barrier and enabling design freedom, unlike laminated coatings.



Enabling freedom of design, when applied and cured properly, the coating facilitates wood manufacturers to finish their products in a range of colors, textures, special effects and antimicrobial protected coating options.



PPG is executing an aggressive cost cutting and restructuring strategy, which will likely support margins.



The company expects to achieve restructuring savings of $30-$35 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. It also anticipates total sales volume for the fourth quarter to be down a low-to-mid-single digit percentage, differing by region and business.

Moreover, it expects corporate expenses of $55-$60 million and net interest expenses of $28-$30 million for the fourth quarter.

PPG Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

PPG Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PPG Industries, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

PPG Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Other top-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space are Bunge Limited BG, Clearwater Paper Corporation CLW, and Pretium Resources Inc. PVG.



Bunge has a projected earnings growth rate of 43% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained around 11% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rack #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Clearwater Paper has an expected earnings growth rate of 1,960.9% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged around 70% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Pretium Resources has an expected earnings growth rate of 25.5% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained around 11% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market. Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.



Click here for the 6 trades >>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pretium Resources, Inc. (PVG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bunge Limited (BG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.