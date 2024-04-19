PPG Industries' (PPG) Q1 Earnings In Line, Sales Lag Estimates

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG reported first-quarter 2024 profit of $400 million or $1.69 per share, up from $264 million or $1.11 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased to $1.86 from $1.82 in the year-ago quarter. It was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The company’s revenues were $4,311 million in the reported quarter, down around 2% year over year. The downside can be attributed to lower sales volumes. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,430.9 million.



The company saw weaker demand in Europe and tepid global demand for industrial coatings. An early Easter holiday also lowered the number of selling days in March.

Segment Review

In the first quarter, the Performance Coatings segment saw a 1% year-over-year decline in sales to $2,614 million. It was below our estimate of $2,702.9 million. Sales fell as lower sales volumes more than offset higher selling prices and favorable foreign currency translation. Higher prices also contributed to a 2% increase in the segment’s income from the previous year’s levels.



For the Industrial Coatings segment, sales declined 3% year-over-year to $1,697 million. It was below our estimate of $1,702.1 million. Sales were impacted by reduced selling prices and modestly lower sales volumes. Segment income rose 4% from the prior year’s figure. The upside can be attributed to moderating input costs from historically high levels and enhanced manufacturing performance.

Financials

At the end of the first quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1,181 million, down around 17.2%. Long-term debt was $5,940 million, down around 16% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



The company repurchased shares worth roughly $150 million in the reported quarter. Its board has authorized the buyback of $2.5 billion of outstanding common stock.

Outlook

For the second quarter of 2024, the company projects an adjusted EPS in the band of $2.42-$2.52. For full-year 2024, it sees adjusted EPS to be in the range of $8.34-$8.59.



The effective tax rate for the second quarter is projected to be between 23.5% and 24.5%, modestly higher from the previous year’s figure.



PPG envisions strong organic growth in demand for its products in China. Demand is projected to stabilize in Europe as it progresses through 2024. While economic conditions remain subdued in several end-use markets in the United States, PPG expects overall improvement as the year progresses.

Price Performance

PPG’s shares are down 4.5% in a year compared with a 10% decline of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



