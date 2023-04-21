PPG Industries (PPG) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Lag

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG reported a first-quarter 2023 profit of $264 million or $1.11 per share, up significantly from $18 million or 8 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were $1.82, up from $1.37 in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55.



The upside in earnings can be attributed to the company’s pricing growth across segments, improved manufacturing efficiencies and overall cost discipline.



The company’s revenues were $4,380 million in the quarter, up 1.7% year over year. The upside in sales can be attributed to higher selling prices. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,489.5 million.

Segment Review

The Performance Coatings segment’s first-quarter revenues increased 2% year over year to $2,628 million. This modest increase is driven by higher selling prices in all businesses that more than offset reduced sales volumes, the impact of divestitures, the exit of business in Russia and unfavorable foreign currency translations.



Revenues from the Industrial Coatings segment totaled $1,752 million, an increase of 1% year over year, driven by higher prices that offset lower sales volumes, unfavorable currency and the exit of business in Russia. Sales of Automotive OEM coatings increased on higher volumes and prices.

Financials

PPG ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1,426 million, up around 48.5% year over year. Long-term debt was $7,082 million, up 3.6%.



Corporate expenses rose by $15 million in the reported quarter to $70 million. The increase is attributed to higher non-cash pension expenses. The company also realized around $15 million of cost savings from acquisition-related synergies and business restructuring programs in the quarter.

Outlook

PPG projects adjusted earnings of $6.95-$7.25 per share for 2023. The prediction excludes amortization expense, non-cash pension settlement charge, benefit from insurance recovery and costs related to earlier approved and communicated business restructuring.



Factoring in current global economic activities, geopolitical issues in Europe and higher interest rates in most developed countries, the company expects sales volumes in second-quarter 2023 to be flat with the potential for slight improvement or decrease of a low single-digit percentage year over year. Adjusted earnings for the second quarter are projected in the band of $2.05-$2.15.

Price Performance

PPG shares are up 6.4% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 3% over the same period.



