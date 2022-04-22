PPG Industries (PPG) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

PPG Industries Inc. PPG logged net income of $18 million or 8 cents per share in first-quarter 2022, down from the year-ago quarter’s profit of $378 million or $1.58 per share.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were $1.37 per share in the reported quarter, down from $1.88 logged in the year-ago quarter. However, the figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12.



Net sales rose roughly 11% year over year to $4,308 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,232.4 million. Organic sales rose 7%, aided by higher selling prices and strong sales volumes in a number of end-use markets including automotive refinish. Recent acquisitions also contributed to the top line growth.



However, the company faced headwinds from supply-chain disruptions, raw material cost inflation and higher energy and transportation costs in the quarter.

Segment Highlights

Performance Coatings: Net sales in the segment were $2,570 million in the first quarter, up 11% year over year, driven by acquisitions and higher selling prices. Sales volume in the segment inched down around 2%. Selling prices rose 8% year over year. The company saw strong demand in most end-use markets. But raw material availability continued to limit sales in many of its businesses, especially in architectural coatings Americas and Asia Pacific, traffic solutions, and automotive refinish.



Segment income declined 17% year over year to $319 million. The downside was caused by raw material, energy and logistics cost inflation, higher manufacturing costs and lower sales volumes, partly offset by increased selling prices along with restructuring cost savings.



Industrial Coatings: Sales in the segment totaled around $1,738 million, up 11% year over year. Sales rose due to higher selling prices across all businesses and contributions of acquisitions, partly offset by lower sales volumes. Sales volumes declined 5% year over year and selling prices were up 12% year over year.



Net income in the segment totaled $140 million, down 43% year over year. It was lower than the previous year’s levels primarily due to raw material cost inflation and higher operating costs due to intermittent manufacturing outages as well as reduced sales volumes. The downside was partly offset by higher selling prices, restructuring cost savings and acquisition-related earnings.

Financials

PPG Industries ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $960 million, down roughly 47% year over year. Long-term debt rose around 28% year over year to $6,834 million.

Outlook

Moving ahead, the company sees overall underlying demand for its products to remain strong, including sustained recovery in certain end-use markets. It also expects further volume growth in automotive refinish and aerospace coatings businesses in the coming quarters.



Although PPG expects supply disruptions to persist, it envisions further sequential raw material availability improvements led by higher supplier manufacturing capabilities and labor availability in the United States, and reduced demand in Europe. PPG Industries is undertaking additional measures to increase selling prices across all businesses in the wake of higher global energy prices. The continued geopolitical issues in Europe and pandemic-related restrictions in China also resulted in higher level of near-term economic uncertainty, the company noted.



PPG Industries projects earnings per share (EPS) of between $1.44 and $1.74 for second-quarter 2022. Adjusted EPS are expected in the range of $1.60-$1.90, excluding amortization expenses of 14 cents and costs related to earlier approved and communicated business restructuring of 2 cents.



The company expects aggregate net sales volumes to be down a low-to-mid-single-digit percentage on a year-over-year basis in the second quarter. Corporate expenses are projected to be $60-$70 million. Net interest expenses are forecast to be around $26-$30 million.

Price Performance

Shares of PPG Industries have lost 22.4% in the past year compared with a 2.6% rise of the industry.



Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

PPG Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



