PPG Industries (PPG) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

PPG Industries Inc. PPG is set to release second-quarter 2024 results after the closing bell on Jul 18.



PPG Industries beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters while delivering in-line results on the other occasion. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of around 3.3%, on average. The paint giant is expected to have benefited from acquisitions, pricing actions and restructuring cost savings in the second quarter. However, its performance is likely to have been impacted by weak demand, especially in Europe.



PPG's shares are down 13.4% in the past year compared with a 13.6% decline of the industry.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales for the to-be-reported quarter is currently pegged at $4,921.3 million, which implies a rise of around 1% from the year-ago reported number.



Our estimate for PPG’s Industrial Coatings segment’s net sales is pegged at $1,831.9 million, flat on a year-over-year basis.



Also, our estimate for net sales for the Performance Coatings segment stands at $3,101.8 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 2%.

Factors at Play

PPG is likely to have benefited from higher pricing, manufacturing efficiencies, cost actions and efforts to grow its business through acquisitions in the second quarter. The company is implementing a cost-cutting and restructuring strategy and optimizing its working capital requirements.



The cost savings generated by these restructuring initiatives will act as a tailwind for the company. PPG Industries has made considerable cost-cutting efforts, focused especially on locations and end markets with poor economic conditions. The company achieved $8 million of incremental cost savings in first-quarter 2024. It expects an additional $7-$9 million in restructuring savings in the second quarter.



PPG is raising selling prices across its business segments to offset cost inflation and drive profitability. It witnessed a year-over-year improvement in consolidated segment margin in the first quarter. Notably, the first quarter marked the sixth consecutive quarter of year-over-year margin growth. Pricing actions are likely to have aided its margins in the June quarter.



The company is taking steps to build its business inorganically by making value-creating acquisitions. Acquisition contributions are expected to reflect on the company's second-quarter performance. Acquisitions such as Tikkurila, Worwag and Cetelon are likely to have supported its top line.



However, the company remains exposed to exposed to soft demand conditions in Europe and China. Industrial production remains subdued, primarily attributed to cautious consumer purchasing patterns in Europe and a slow recovery in China. Additionally, weakened demand in specific end-use markets within the United States has contributed to the challenges.

PPG is seeing lower sales volumes for automotive refinish coatings in the United States partly due to weaker body shop activities. Geopolitical tensions in Europe stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict have further dampened demand. Weak demand is likely to have impacted volumes in the second quarter.



While PPG is seeing improved demand for its products in China, it remains challenged by lower overall demand in Europe. The company expects global industrial production and demand in Europe to remain at low levels in the second quarter. The softness in industrial coatings is expected to have continued in the second quarter due to the sluggish global industrial production.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PPG Industries this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for PPG Industries is -1.70%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the second quarter is currently pegged at $2.48. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: PPG Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

