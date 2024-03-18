PPG Industries (PPG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw PPG Industries (PPG) ending at $139.07, denoting a +0.88% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.82%.

Shares of the paint and coatings maker witnessed a loss of 2.85% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 5.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.76%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of PPG Industries in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect PPG Industries to post earnings of $1.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.85%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.43 billion, indicating a 1.16% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.47 per share and a revenue of $18.59 billion, indicating changes of +10.43% and +1.91%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PPG Industries. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, PPG Industries boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PPG Industries is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.27. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.25.

We can also see that PPG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Specialty was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.12 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 81, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PPG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

