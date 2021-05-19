PPG Industries (PPG) Invests in China Plant to Boost Capacity

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG recently announced the completion of a $13-million investment in its Jiading paints and coatings facility in China. This includes eight new production lines and an expanded technology center that is geared to bolster the company’s research and development (R&D) capabilities.

These new production lines will produce coatings like premium-quality industrial powder coatings and wheel hub coatings, to name a few, and are expected to increase the plant’s capacity by more than 8,000 metric tons per year.

The sprawling Powder Coatings Technology Center, with an area of more than 2,000 square meters and a laboratory equipped with state-of-the-art apparatus, will support intensive R&D and provide technical assistance to the pan-Asia-Pacific customer base. The spectrum for development activities will include coatings for automotive, construction machinery, industrial applications, 5G and other consumer electronics.

PPG Industries is confident that this investment, made with a futuristic vision of strengthening its R&D base in China, will exceed the sustainability goals of both the company and its consumers by meeting the growing demand for such viable products.

Shares of PPG Industries have surged 90% in a year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 72.1%. Its earnings growth rate for the current year is pegged at 41.7%.

In the first quarter of 2021, PPG recorded adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share, rising from $1.31 logged in the year-ago quarter and topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58. Net sales rose roughly 15% year over year to $3,881 million, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,691.6 million.

The company expects growth in sales and earnings, riding on the back of economic revival and recent acquisitions, to continue further and also sees structural cost savings from its restructuring actions. It expects its overall global demand to continue to be broad-based in many of its end-use markets. Higher domestic flight activities in various parts of the world are also expected to support the gradual recovery in the aftermarket aerospace coatings demand in the second half of 2021.

