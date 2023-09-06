PPG Industries (PPG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PPG Industries (PPG) closed the most recent trading day at $137.05, moving +0.43% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the paint and coatings maker had lost 4.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 1.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PPG Industries as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.94, up 16.87% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.63 billion, up 3.7% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.51 per share and revenue of $18.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.13% and +3.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PPG Industries. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PPG Industries is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note PPG Industries's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.07, which means PPG Industries is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, PPG's PEG ratio is currently 1.09. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Specialty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

