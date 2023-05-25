PPG Industries (PPG) & Entrotech Unveil Paint Films Solutions

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG recently announced that PPG Advanced Surface Technologies, a new joint venture set up with Entrotech, Inc., a producer of technology-driven film solutions, will supply paint and clear film solutions for automotive and industrial customers. PPG owns the majority of this joint venture. Financial and ownership information was not provided.



This alliance will position PPG's paint film product portfolio for expedited commercialization, providing customers with novel solutions with excellent performance and considerable sustainability benefits. This collaboration will aid in rapid worldwide expansion and complement PPG's portfolio.



PPG acquired its paint films capabilities in 2021 with the acquisition of Worwag, a coatings supplier based in Germany that supplies film materials for a wide range of automotive parts and panels. The joint venture will consist of PPG Worwag film assets and Entrotech's automotive films division.



Entrotech's automotive films range includes automotive clear protection films and the Aero Sustainable Material Technology range of paint films. The company's proprietary and patent-pending technologies were created in 2007 to fulfill the requirements of motorsports and other applications.



Shares of PPG have gained 5.7% over the past year against a 4.2% decline of its industry.



PPG projects adjusted earnings of $6.95-$7.25 per share for 2023. The prediction excludes amortization expense, non-cash pension settlement charge, benefit from insurance recovery and costs related to earlier approved and communicated business restructuring.



Factoring in current global economic activities, geopolitical issues in Europe and higher interest rates in most developed countries, the company expects sales volumes for second-quarter 2023 to be flat with thae potential for slight improvement or decrease of a low single-digit percentage year over year. Adjusted earnings for the second quarter are projected in the band of $2.05-$2.15.

