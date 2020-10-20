PPG Industries' (PPG) Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q3

PPG Industries Inc. PPG reported net income from continuing operations of $442 million or $1.86 per share in third-quarter 2020, up from the year-ago quarter’s profit of $366 million or $1.54 per share.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were $1.93 per share in the reported quarter, up 15.6% from $1.67 logged in the year-ago quarter. The figure also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92.

Net sales declined 3.7% year over year to $3,685 million. However, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,608.7 million. Sales volumes were down around 5% year over year, reflecting the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Segment Highlights

Performance Coatings: Net sales in the segment amounted to around $2.3 billion in the third quarter, down 3% year over year. Sales volume in the segment declined around 5% mainly due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Segment income rose 12% year over year to $426 million. The upside was backed by higher selling prices, restructuring initiatives and cost-mitigation efforts, which were partly offset by reduced sales volumes due to the pandemic.

Industrial Coatings: Sales in the segment totaled around $1.4 billion, down around 5% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. Sales volumes fell 5% year over year due to decline in global economic demand resulting from the pandemic.

Net income in the segment totaled $253 million, up around 23% year over year. Results gained from the company’s restructuring cost savings, aggressive cost-mitigation actions and higher selling prices, which were partly offset by lower sales volumes.

Financial Position

As of Sep 30, 2020, PPG Industries had cash and cash equivalents of $2,008 million, up 34.8% year over year. Long-term debt fell 1.2% year over year to $4,828 million.

Outlook

Going forward, the company expects to achieve restructuring savings of $30-$35 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

PPG Industries also expects total sales volume for the fourth quarter to be down a low-to-mid-single digit percentage, differing by region and business.

Moreover, it anticipates corporate expenses of $55-$60 million and net interest expenses of $28-$30 million for the fourth quarter.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 7.7% in the past year compared with 7.5% rise of the industry.

