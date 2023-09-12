PPG Industries (PPG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PPG Industries (PPG) closed at $133.84, marking a -1.84% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the paint and coatings maker had lost 2.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PPG Industries as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.94, up 16.87% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.63 billion, up 3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.51 per share and revenue of $18.23 billion, which would represent changes of +24.13% and +3.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PPG Industries. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PPG Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PPG Industries is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.69, so we one might conclude that PPG Industries is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that PPG has a PEG ratio of 1.09 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Specialty was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.65 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

