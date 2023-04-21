PPG Industries (PPG) Declares $0.62 Dividend

PPG Industries said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share ($2.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on June 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $141.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.75%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.73%, the lowest has been 1.20%, and the highest has been 2.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1726 funds or institutions reporting positions in PPG Industries. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPG is 0.25%, an increase of 4.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 239,550K shares. The put/call ratio of PPG is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.37% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PPG Industries is $147.63. The forecasts range from a low of $129.28 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.37% from its latest reported closing price of $141.45.

The projected annual revenue for PPG Industries is $17,768MM, an increase of 0.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.09.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 27K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 2.79% over the last quarter.

TLGUX - Large Cap Equity Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 2.26% over the last quarter.

SA FUNDS INVESTMENT TRUST - SA U.S. Core Market Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LSOFX - LS Opportunity Fund - Institutional Class holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 15.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 17.01% over the last quarter.

PPG Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PPG works every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that its customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, it solves its customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, it operates and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. It serves customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets.

